Trial of narcotics case against Pori Moni will run: HC

The High Court today cleared the way for a lower court concerned to run the trial of a narcotics case against film actress Pori Moni.

The bench led by Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam delivered the verdict after disposing of a rule that questioned the trial proceedings of the case against her.

Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad told The Daily Star that the HC disposed of the rule, saying the allegations brought against Pori Moni will be settled by the trial court concerned on the basis of evidence and depositions from witnesses.

Following a "criminal miscellaneous petition" filed by Pori Moni, the HC on March 1, 2022 stayed the trial proceedings of the case and also issued the rule asking the state to explain why the proceedings against her should not be scrapped.

Lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Shah Monjurul Hoque, Syeda Nasrin and Md Shahinuzzaman appeared for Pori Moni while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state during hearing of the rule.

A Dhaka court on January 5, 2022 framed charges against Pori Moni and others -- Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain -- in a case filed under narcotics control act.

Kazi Golam Mostafa, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka on October 4, 2021.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion detained Pori Moni and Dipu on August 4, 2021. They seized alcohol, ice and LSD from Pori Moni's residence.

The following day, the two were shown arrested in the case filed with Banani Police Station.

Later, Kabir was shown arrested in the same case.

On September 1, 2021, Pori Moni was released from jail on ad-interim bail, four weeks after her arrest.