Tortured, chained over Tk 800!

A rickshaw puller was tortured by a trader and chained alongside a dog for around six hours for Tk 800 in Savar.

After receiving information, Savar police rescued him from the spot.

Rabiul Islam was chained to a dog from 7:00am to 1:00pm in Bharali area of ​​Tentuljhora union today, reports our Savar correspondent quoting police.

Rabiul, 40, lives with his family in Rishipara area of ​​Savar's Tentuljhora and pulls rickshaw in the capital's Shyamoli area.

Accused Mamun, a metal scrap businessman, went into hiding before police reached the spot.

Rabiul said, earlier, he used to collect metal scrap goods from different places and sell them to Mamun.

"Mamun was supposed to get Tk 800 from me. He forcibly picked me up from Kanthaltala area and beat me. Later they chained to a tree along with a dog. After being tied like that for around seven hours, police came and rescued me," he said.

Russell Molla, inspector of Savar Tannery police outpost, said preparations are underway to file a case over the incident.