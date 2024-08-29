Tipu Munshi remanded for 4 days in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former commerce minister Tipu Munshi on a four-day remand in connection with the murder of Sumon Shikder, 31, who was killed in the capital's Badda area during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider passed the order after police produced Tipu before the court, requesting a 10-day remand.

Sumon Shikder was brutally gunned down in front of Fuji Tower in Badda on July 19.

Following the incident, a case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Sumon's mother, Masuma Begum, against 179 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Tipu Munshi from the capital's Gulshan area early today.