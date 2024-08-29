Tipu Munshi remanded for 4 days in murder case
A Dhaka court today placed former commerce minister Tipu Munshi on a four-day remand in connection with the murder of Sumon Shikder, 31, who was killed in the capital's Badda area during the anti-discrimination student movement.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider passed the order after police produced Tipu before the court, requesting a 10-day remand.
Sumon Shikder was brutally gunned down in front of Fuji Tower in Badda on July 19.
Following the incident, a case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Sumon's mother, Masuma Begum, against 179 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Tipu Munshi from the capital's Gulshan area early today.
Comments