Threatening PM: 2 arrested at Dhaka airport after being deported from Saudi Arabia

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested two people for threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an email from Saudi Arabia.

The arrestees are Deen Islam and Kabir Hossain, said Additional Commissioner of Police and CTTC Unit Chief Md Asaduzzaman at a press briefing at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre today.

Asaduzzaman said DMP's Media and Public Relations Centre received the mail at 4:59pm on April 17 last year.

In the subject line of the email, it was written: "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be shot at 4:00am on April 27. Bangladesh police do not have the power to prevent this attack," the CTTC official said, adding that the same message was written in the body of the email as well.

After the matter was informed to CTTC, a team of the unit's Cybercrimes Investigation Division, after technical analysis, was able to identify the email sender, Deen Islam, Asaduzzaman said.

A review of the IP activity of the sender of the threat revealed his location in Saudi Arabia, the police official said.

In view of this, the CTTC filed a case with Ramna Police Station on April 20, 2023.

On the same date, the CTTC took action through NCB-Interpol at Police Headquarters, and simultaneously using diplomatic channels to repatriate the accused and his accomplices from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh.

After a long process and an investigation by the Saudi authorities, the Saudi Arabian government finally on January 29 arrested Deen Islam along with his associate Kabir Hossain and sent them to Bangladesh.

When they reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, they were arrested, Asaduzzaman said.

The CTTC team also recovered from Deen Islam a mobile phone with the number listed as the recovery number of the email address from which the message was sent, he added.