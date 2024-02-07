Teen killed in clash over 'smoking in front of seniors'

Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 7, 2024 10:09 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 10:12 PM

Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

A youth was killed and another injured as two teen gangs clashed in Jatrabari tonight.

The deceased is, Md Jamal, 18, a welder, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

Another person from a rival gang, Amir Hussain, 19, was admitted to DMCH with three stab wounds on his back.

Bachchu Mia, quoting Jamal's accomplice Asaduzzaman, said a fight broke out between the two groups in front of Kutubkhali High School over "juniors" smoking cigarettes in front of "seniors".

During the clash, Jamal was stabbed multiple times in his abdomen and back.

When brought to the hospital around 9:15pm, doctors declared Jamal brought dead, said the inspector.

Sub-Inspector Osman Gani of Jatrabari Police Station said a person was killed and another injured in a clash between two groups of youths.

Police went to the spot after hearing about the incident.

No one has been arrested till now, he said.

Two days ago, a similar clash broke out over the same issue at the same spot between the groups.

