Teen injured in BSF firing

A Bangladeshi teenager was injured in firing by India's Border Security Force personnel near Bangladesh-India border in Lalmonirhat yesterday.

The youth, identified as Liton Mia, 18, was taken to the Indian side of the border with bullet wounds by BSF personnel. The incident took place near border pillar number 923 at Dighaltari border in Durgapur union under Aditmari upazila.

However, Liton's family members and locals claimed that he was killed in the BSF firing.

"Liton was bringing cows from India at dawn along with some other Bangladeshis at the border when BSF members of Kaimari camp of Dinhata police station in India's Cooch Behar district fired at them, leaving Liton dead on the spot," claimed his father Moksedul Islam.

The BSF personnel took Liton's body to India after the firing, he added.

Confirming the incident, Nayek Subedar Sayeedur Rahman, commander of Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion's Dighaltari BGB Camp, said BSF men rescued Liton with bullet wounds and took him to India for treatment.

"We had talks with BSF about this. Preparations are on for a BGB-BSF flag meeting in this connection," he added.