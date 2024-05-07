Teacher attacked by 'youth gang' for protesting stalking

A group of youths allegedly attacked a teacher him as he protested stalking of a class six student of his madrasa in Companiganj of Noakhali on Sunday.

Md Hasan, 34, a teacher of Jamia Sharaftia Islamia Fazil Madrasa in Muchapur union, is now undergoing treatment at Japan Bangladesh Hospital in the district town, our Noakhali correspondent reports.

Japan Bangladesh Hospital's Orthopedic doctor Abdur Rahman said, "One of the victim's hands has been operated on and a splint has been placed. The other hand has been plastered. Both his hands are broken."

The attack took place at Madina Bazar around 5:00pm on Sunday when Hasan was returning home from his madrasa. A group of seven to eight youths led by Md Raju, 24, and Abu Noman, 25, a student of the madrasa, attacked him.

The Daily Star obtained several video images of the attack.

According to the witnesses, on Sunday morning, Raju harassed a girl of the institution on the campus. Noman and some other youths accompanied him at that time.

When the madrasa's teacher Md Shaheed Ullah told Hasan about it, he went to the spot and protested the incident. Noman and his cohorts left the campus.

Hasan's father-in-law Md Sahab Uddin said the gang carried out the attack because he protested the incident.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police Muhammad Asaduzzaman said, "Legal action will be taken after receiving a written complaint."