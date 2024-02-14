Suspended ASP indicted in rape case

A Dhaka tribunal today framed charges against Sohel Uddin Prince, a suspended assistant superintendent of police (ASP), in a case filed over raping a woman in 2021.

Prince, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Judge Md Al Mamun of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-6 of Dhaka read out the charges to him.

Before that, the tribunal dismissed the petition submitted for discharging him from the charges of the case.

The tribunal fixed April 1 for starting trial of the case.

According to the case statement, the victim went to the Ramna Police Officers' Mess around 7:00pm on February 4, 2021, and was raped there by the accused at gunpoint.

Following the incident, the victim filed a case against Sohel with the tribunal on November 23 of 2022.

After a hearing, the tribunal ordered the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court to conduct a judicial enquiry into the matter and to submit a report.

A metropolitan magistrate conducted a judicial enquiry and found probe into the incident. The magistrate then sent the report to the tribunal for the next course of action.

The accused was also sued by his wife for torturing her for Tk 10 lakh dowry, following which he was suspended.