‘Supporter of AL candidate' shot dead in Munshiganj

A man was shot dead and another injured after "supporters of the Munshiganj-3 Awami League candidate " came under an attack in Munshikandi area of Munshiganj Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Dalim, 35, while Sohel, 45, suffered injuries.

Hasibul Islam Shanto, a supporter of AL candidate Mrinal Kanti Das, who said he was present during the incident, said some men of independent candidate Mohammad Faisal fired shotguns on 9-10 of Mrinal's supporters.

Contacted this morning, Mrinal said both the deceased and the injured were his supporters but he declined to make any comment over the incident.

Independent candidate Mohammad Faisal said, "They [the supporters of AL candidate] themselves might have locked into a gunfight. I'll talk more about it at a press conference this afternoon."

Injured Dalim was first taken to the emergency department of Munshiganj General Hospital.

Mohammad Sohag, the on-duty doctor, said, "One of the patients received bullet injury and his condition was critical."

As his condition deteriorated, he was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead, said ASI Md Masud of DMCH police outpost.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station, said police rushed to the spot and brought the two injured to the hospital.

"One had wounds on his body. But we can't tell what wound it is.

"We have not received any written complaint yet," the OC said in the morning.