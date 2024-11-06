Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 6, 2024 04:28 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 09:06 AM

Crime & Justice

Shomi Kaiser arrested in Uttara

Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 6, 2024 04:28 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 09:06 AM

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested actress Shomi Kaiser in the capital's Uttara area early today.

She was arrested around 12:30am during a drive, said Rawnak Jahan, deputy commissioner of the Uttara Division Police, told The Daily Star. The drive was conducted on a tip-off and the arrest was made at a house on Road-6 of sector-4, Rawnak added.

On October 9, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Shomi Kaiser, folk singer and former lawmaker Momtaz Begum, former minister and actress Tarana Halim, and 13 others were sued for attempting to kill BNP activist -- Syed Hasan Mahmud -- in June 2022.

Mahmud filed the case against Hasina and others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Belal Hossain.

Rawnak said, "Actress Shomi Kaiser is an FIR listed accused. She will be shown arrested in the case."

Till the filling of this report around 1:00am, police were conducting the drive in the capital's Uttara.

Shomi is the daughter of Bangladeshi novelist, writer and martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser and writer and former parliamentarian Panna Kaiser.

