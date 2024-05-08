Crime & Justice
DU Correspondent
Wed May 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 07:11 AM

Sexual Harassment: DU teacher Naadir Junaid suspended

Naadir Junaid

The Dhaka University authorities have suspended Prof Naadir Junaid of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism for his alleged involvement in sexual harassment of a female student.

The case has been forwarded to the university's Anti-sexual Harassment Cell for further investigation, asking it to submit a report within two months.

The decisions came from a syndicate meeting held yesterday, with Vice Chancellor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal in the chair, said one of its members.

On March 4, a fact-finding committee was formed over the allegation of sexual harassment against Naadir. It was asked to submit a report within 14 days.

The suspension order came as the committee found primary evidence of sexual harassment against him.

Meanwhile, Naadir sent a letter to university VC and pro-VC (academic), saying, "The students have been putting pressure on the university administration and syndicate body [to take actions against him] by holding press conference," a syndicate source said.

On February 10, a female student of the department lodged a written complaint of sexual harassment against Naadir with the proctor.

Later, similar complaints were filed against the teacher, who denied the allegations.

