Sexual Harassment: DU teacher Naadir Junaid suspended

The Dhaka University authorities have suspended Prof Naadir Junaid of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism for his alleged involvement in sexual harassment of a female student.

The case has been forwarded to the university's Anti-sexual Harassment Cell for further investigation, asking it to submit a report within two months.

The decisions came from a syndicate meeting held yesterday, with Vice Chancellor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal in the chair, said one of its members.

On March 4, a fact-finding committee was formed over the allegation of sexual harassment against Naadir. It was asked to submit a report within 14 days.

The suspension order came as the committee found primary evidence of sexual harassment against him.

Meanwhile, Naadir sent a letter to university VC and pro-VC (academic), saying, "The students have been putting pressure on the university administration and syndicate body [to take actions against him] by holding press conference," a syndicate source said.

On February 10, a female student of the department lodged a written complaint of sexual harassment against Naadir with the proctor.

Later, similar complaints were filed against the teacher, who denied the allegations.