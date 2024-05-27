‘River grabbers are criminals’

State minster for shipping tells conference

The government sees river grabbers as criminals, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday.

He said the political identity of encroachers, be it Awami League, BNP or Jatiyo Party, bears no significance to the government. The current establishment has a zero tolerance stance against all river grabbers, he added.

Khalid made these remarks at a conference at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh at Khamarbari in Dhaka.

Preventing river encroachment requires more than just laws. A stronger public outcry is necessary. — Ainun Nishat BRACU Professor Emeritus

The two-day National River Conference 2024 was organised by the Association for Land and Development, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Water Rights Forum, Riverine People and Bangladesh River Travelers Network.

Speaking as chief guest, Khalid said, "We face many problems while freeing the river from grabbers. We can't handle the greed of sand... Who do I blame for this?"

The state minister reiterated that protecting rivers is a top government priority, highlighting they have enacted new laws on sand and soil management. There is a directive from the prime minister that no balu mahal (designated sand quarry) can be leased without hydrography survey.

The government observes "river week" annually to create awareness in protecting rivers, preventing pollution, and ensuring their flow, with this year's event starting on June 4, he added.

BRAC University Professor Emeritus Ainun Nishat said preventing river encroachment requires more than just laws. A stronger public outcry is necessary.

National River Conservation Commission Chairman Sarwar Mahmud emphasised the need for strategic collaboration with all stakeholders and community engagement to effectively prevent and address river encroachment.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA, highlighted that 229 rivers are endangered across eight divisions. She called for a law to protect rivers, along with increased legal power, scope, and manpower for the NRCC as per the court order.

Nijera Kori Coordinator Khushi Kabir and ALRD Executive Director Shamsul Huda, among others, spoke on the occasion.