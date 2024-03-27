Pro-BNP lawyers body asks its members not to assume SCBA posts

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a body of pro-BNP lawyers, today asked its four leaders, who won in Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election this year, from assuming their positions, citing irregularities in the polls.

Of the four lawyers, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon secured the post of the SCBA president, and Md Shafiqul Islam, Fatima Akter and Syed Fazle Elahi Avi won the posts of executive members in the election held on March 6 and 7.

In the polls, pro-Awami League lawyers' panel Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad achieved 10 executive posts of the SCBA including that of the secretary.

Today, BJAF's President AJ Mohammad Ali and its Secretary General Kayser Kamal sent a letter to the four lawyers in this regard. It said BJAF at a meeting on March 24 has decided to reject the SCBA election results citing fraudulence, vote rigging and fabricated results in the polls.

It also decided to continue movement demanding re-election.

Contacted, Mahbub Uddin Khokon told The Daily Star that he is yet to receive any letter from the BJAF.

"I have been elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. Responsibility of the post has automatically come to me. I will remain as president until a new elected president takes responsibility of the post," he said.