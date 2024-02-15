Polls code violation: Warrant issued against Ctg-10 MP

A Chattogram court today issued an arrest warrant against the newly-elected ruling party MP of Chattogram-10, Mohiuddin Bachchu in a case filed by the Election Commission (EC) for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salauddin issued the warrant as the MP did not appear before the court despite summon order issued earlier, said Bench Assistant Tariqul Islam.

Bacchu was sued on charges of distributing cheques as donations to mosques, temples, and pagodas ahead of the 12th national election on January 16.

Mohammad Mustafa Kamal, election officer under Double Mooring Police Station, lodged the case with the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Salauddin after the Election Enquiry Committee of the constituency found the allegations to be true.

Before the national election, independent candidate Mohammad Manjur Alam of Chattogram-10 lodged a written complaint with the returning officer (RO) in this regard. Later, the RO referred the matter to the Election Enquiry Committee for further investigation.