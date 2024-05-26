Crime & Justice
Sun May 26, 2024 07:03 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 07:06 PM

Police impersonator arrested in Dhaka’s Dakshin Khan

Photo: Collected

Rab arrested a police impersonator with a uniform, jacket, walkie-talkie, toy pistol, and other equipment from Dhaka's Dakshin Khan today.

The arrestee is Mahmudul Hasan Munna alias Mansoor, 45, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Rab-1 arrested Mahmudul from Dhaka's Nandapara Dakshinpara around noon today, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzur Rahman, also assistant director of Rab-1.

During the primary interrogation, the arrestee admitted that he was not a policeman but committed various types of criminal activities by wearing a police uniform.

He will be handed over to the concerned police station, the Rab official added.

