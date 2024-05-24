Pakistani national dies in Kashimpur jail
A Pakistani national serving life term in Kashimpur Central Jail-2 died at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur today.
The convict, Alefjan, 62, was serving a life sentence in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act, reports our Gazipur correspondent.
He was taken to the hospital at 4:25pm from the jail after suffering chest pains, said senior jail superintendent Amirul Islam.
Duty doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead at 5:00pm, said prison authorities.
