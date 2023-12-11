One more held over labour leader Shahidul's murder

Md Rafiqul Islam was arrested in Gazipur on December 10, 2023. Photo: Collected

One of the accused in the Shahidul Islam murder case was arrested from Gazipur last night.

Shahid, 50, the president of the Gazipur unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation (BGIWF), was beaten to death outside Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd in Tongi on June 25.

Industrial Police-2 of Gazipur arrested Md Rafiqul Islam, 44, from Tongi during a raid, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation and Intelligence) Md Imran Ahmed told The Daily Star.

Rafiqul will be produced before a lower court in Gazipur with a remand appeal, the police official said.

Twelve people have so far been arrested in connection with the murder so far.

Among the accused arrested in this case, Sohel Rana alias Babu and Ratul placed their statement under section 164, admitting their involvement with the murder, police said.