Muggers disguised as DB officials snatch Tk 35.75 lakh in B'baria

A group of muggers impersonating officials of Detective Branch of Police have snatched Tk 35.75 lakh from a man in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

The incident took place last morning in East Paikpara area of Brahmanbaria town. Victim Fazlul Haque filed a case at Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station last night, reports our local correspondent.

Fazlul Haque was going to a bank by a rickshaw in order to deposit the money when a microbus blocked his way, said Md Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station quoting the case statement.

There were three people in the microbus of whom one was in a police uniform, one was carrying a gun and another was the driver, he added.

They introduced themselves as DB officials and told Fazlul he was carrying illegal items and have to go with them to the police station.

Fazlul, who said he doubted them, started shouting for help. But the trio forcibly picked him up in their vehicle and beat him, the OC further said.

Then the muggers snatched the money from Fazlul and dropped him near Police Lines area along the Comilla-Sylhet highway.

Fazlul said the money belonged to him and his brother-in-law and it came from selling land recently.

Police is investigating the matter, the OC said, adding that they are collecting CCTV footages of the area.