Missing man found dead

Police yesterday recovered a man's body from a pond near his residence three days after his disappearance in Khulna's Daulatpur upazila.

The deceased was identified as Rohanur Rahman Rohan, 21, son of Hasan Kha of Banik Para area.

Quoting locals, police said Rohan had been missing since Saturday night.

On Monday, a general diary (GD) was recorded at Daulatpur Police Station in this connection.

Kazi Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station, said, "The deceased's body was sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. The cause of his death was not apparent immediately."