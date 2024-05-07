Milton's care centre: We're taking charges temporarily, says ASHF

Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation (ASHF), who has been given charge of children and elderlies at Child and Old Age Care run by Milton Samadder, today said they were taking responsibilities temporarily.

"Our efforts are just for a temporary period...," Muhammad Nasir Uddin, chief of ASHF, told The Daily Star.

The Child and Old Age Care's Mirpur unit has 24 people, including children and females, while the Savar unit has 133.

According to Nasir, ASHF is a non-profit charity and government-approved NGO in Bangladesh, which has a Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 2021.

The foundation started its journey in Chattogram in 2018 and worked mainly on providing food, sanitation, and shelter.

The ASHF, on its website, said it has been serving the poor, distressed and the needy in all districts of Bangladesh since 2018.

The foundation also works with Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

According to local media reports and the organisation, it has been running the only floating mobile water purification project in Bangladesh, supplying pure water to nearly 3,000 people in Sylhet. The purification machine has been installed on a boat which purifies river water in Sylhet's Gowainghat.

Nasir Uddin said his foundation has been running a charitable hospital, a female madrasa and a mehmankhana (free guest house with food) in the port city's Bahaddarhat area since 2020.

Asked about their funding, Nasir Uddin, said, "Foreign donors and donations from the affluent section of the society are our main source. We are maintaining a proper way to receive the donation to uphold clarity and accountability."

Detectives arrested Milton from the capital's Mirpur on May 1 over various allegations, including human trafficking. On Sunday, a Dhaka court placed Milton on a fresh four-day remand in a case filed over trafficking.

Yesterday, the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police handed over the charge of children and elderlies at Child and Old Age Care to the foundation.