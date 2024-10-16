Mass Uprising: ICT set to start trial proceedings tomorrow

60 complaints of crimes against humanity filed

The International Crimes Tribunal will initiate trial procedures tomorrow in connection with the crimes against humanity committed during the July-August uprising, ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters on the tribunal premises, he said trials of those involved in the crimes would be prioritised. "We will file several petitions with the tribunal on Thursday."

However, the chief prosecutor declined to go into details on the petitions.

Earlier in the day, the reconstituted tribunal -- led by its new chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar and two members Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and former district and session's judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury -- convened for the first time.

The government reconstituted the ICT on Monday by appointing Justice Mortuza as chairman, and Justice Shafiul and former judge Mohitul as members.

Justice Mortuza and Justice Shafiul are among the 23 additional judges appointed to the High Court on October 8.

This followed the government's decision last month to reform both the prosecution team and the investigation agency of the tribunal.

The move is aimed at expediting the trials of crimes against humanity and genocide committed during the July-August uprising, which saw the fall of the Hasina-led government.

At least 753 people were killed and thousands more injured during the mass uprising.

So far, over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and many of her party men with the ICT investigation agency and the prosecution team.

The investigation agency and the prosecution team have already launched probes into the complaints.

The government has also prepared a draft to amend the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act-1973.

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul on Monday claimed that more than 1,000 people were killed and thousands were injured during the student-led uprising. "The International Crimes Tribunal is a strong platform to hold trials in this regard."

He said they were ready to provide more manpower to the prosecution team and the investigation agency in phases.

Prof Nazrul added that they have incorporated enforced disappearance as a crime in the draft amendment of the ICT Act, which would allow the tribunal to hold trials.