Dubious cases weaken quest for justice

Say legal experts; in many cases, crime took place in Dhaka while the accused mostly from complainants’ home dists

A man named Lavlu Mia was shot dead in the capital's Uttara area during the protests on the morning of August 5.

A month later, his cousin Dukhu Mia, a rickshaw-puller, filed a murder case with Uttara East Police Station, accusing 221 people, 210 of whom are residents of Rangpur, the hometown of Dukhu and Lavlu.

The accused from Rangpur are mostly local Awami League leaders. The complaint mentions the names of 11 other accused and adds that Lavlu, 41, was killed at the behest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and several other ministers.

The Daily Star has found five other cases filed at Uttara East and Jatrabari police stations over the murders that took place during the mass uprising that ousted the Awami League government in early August.

But in all the cases, the accused are mostly from the hometowns of the victims, even though the murders happened in the capital.

Legal experts say the cases may have been filed for reasons other than seeking justice. This will undermine the credibility of the charges.

Police should be more careful when registering such cases, they said.

"It will be impossible to bring justice for the victims through these cases that seem to be filed to harass people," veteran Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna told The Daily Star.

Hasina, former ministers Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Khan, Hasan Mahmud, and some other influential leaders of the previous ruling party are among the remaining accused in the six cases analysed by these correspondents.

During the one-and-a-half-decade rule of the AL, hundreds of BNP-Jamaat leaders, activists, and dissidents were accused in numerous cases that lacked merit.

In multiple instances, opposition party members were accused of crimes that did not even take place. Dead people or those living abroad were accused of vandalism and arson.

Dukhu, the man who filed the case for his cousin's murder, persistently refused to talk to this newspaper.

A local AL leader from Rangpur who was accused in the case filed by Dukhu said, "I was in Pirganj on August 5. How could I have taken part in the killing in Dhaka? There were no means of travelling in those days. I think they accused me for the sole purpose of harassing me."

The man, who went into hiding, added, "If police investigate the case properly, I will be relieved of the charges."

On July 20, Muhammad Habib, 45, organising secretary of a front organisation of the Liberal Democratic Party in the capital's Kadamtali, was shot dead in the Shanir Akhra area as police along with AL men opened fire on protesters, according to a case filed by his widow, Ayesha Begum.

She filed the case on August 28 with Jatrabari Police Station, accusing 57 persons. Of them, 50 accused are from Cumilla's Chandina upazila.

Contacted, Ayesha, a mother of four, said, "I just signed on the complaint. I did not know who was being accused. A friend of my husband, also a leader of the party, made the list of the accused. That man is from Cumilla. I just want justice for my husband."

Anwar Hossain Aynal, who is from Bakshiganj, Jamalpur, filed a murder with Uttara East Police Station following the death of his brother Fazlul Karim on August 5 in Azampur.

Of the 39 accused, 24 are from his hometown.

Anwar's phone was switched off. His younger brother Jilani said the case was filed in consultation with police.

Asked why the accused are from Jamalpur, he said, "Many of them might have been in Dhaka while some were in the district... We requested the investigating officer to drop the name of those who were not involved in the incident."

Akter Hossain, another person from Bakshiganj, filed a murder case with the same police station against 17 persons over the death of Ripon Mia on August 5. Eleven of the accused are from Bakshiganj upazila.

Akter said police and AL men fired at the victory procession that day, killing his younger brother.

"I visited the spot after the incident and came to know that the people from my upazila were there during the killing. So, I accused them," he said.

On August 5, Mirazul Islam, 21, got shot in Jatrabari area around 9:00am. He died three days later at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

His father, Abdus Salam, a resident of Lalmonirhat, on August 24 filed a murder case with Jatrabari Police Station against 36 people.

All the accused, including three former lawmakers, are from the same district. No police or ruling party men, who were seen by locals shooting in the area that day, were accused in the case.

Khurshid Alam Khan, a noted criminal law expert, said, "It is clearly understood that such cases were filed to harass the accused.

"Police should be more cautious while registering the cases. Moreover, the complainants may face problems during the trial for filing such cases," he said.

The Police Headquarters on September 10 issued directives to drop the names of individuals if their involvement was not found in primary investigations.