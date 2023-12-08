Man’s body found in Jashore

A man was found dead near Satnal Bridge in Manirampur upazila of Jashore this morning, hours after he left Dhaka for his village home last night.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 45, son of Nurul Alam of Paiyali village in Monirampur upazila, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body of Jahangir around 10:00am and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Manirampur Police Station.

"Without an autopsy report, it is not possible to say how Jahangir was killed," said the OC.

The deceased's father Nurul said Jahangir worked in a private company in Dhaka. Last night, he left the capital for home. Family members were in touch with him over the phone during the journey.

Jahangir got off the bus at Manirampur bus stand around 4:30am today. When family members went to the bus stand to receive him, he was not found there, said Nurul.

Later this morning, police came to know that his body was found near Satnal Bridge, added the victim's father.