Man sent to jail over abduction, rape of girl

Victim rescued in Ctg

A Jashore court yesterday sent a man to jail in a case filed over the abduction and rape of a schoolgirl four months ago.

Jashore Senior Judicial Magistrate Bornali Rani passed the order after police produced the accused Billal Hossain, 50, before the court, said Zahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station and the investigating officer.

Billal gave a confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Police rescued the girl and arrested Billal from the Pahartali area in Chattogram on Friday night before bringing him back to Jashore, Zahidul said.

Billal from Kishoreganj had been working as a gardener in Jashore and lived with his wife in Arabpur union.

The victim's father filed a case against him on April 11 with Kotwali Police Station.

According to the case, around 11:00am on April 8, when the girl was on her way to school, Billal picked up the seventh-grader on his easy bike and took her to an unknown location.

After a search, the victim's family could not find her and filed the case.

In the case, her father said Billal used to visit their house occasionally. Later, the family learnt that Billal had abducted her.

SI Zahidul said Billal kept the girl captive and raped her. At one point, the girl conceived. She is now three months pregnant. The victim has been rescued from Chattogram and handed over to the family.