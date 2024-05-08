Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed May 8, 2024 09:44 PM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 09:46 PM

Man sent to jail for allegedly raping 4-year-old in Savar

Jail

A Dhaka court today sent a man to jail in a case filed for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Ashulia of Dhaka's Savar.

The accused, Nurul Islam,37, is a van driver by profession and lives in a rented house in Kathgara area of ​​Ashulia, said Nirmal Kumar Das, inspector (investigation) of Ashulia Police Station.

Police arrested Nurul today after the child's mother filed a case with the Ashulia police station, Inspector Nirmal told our Savar correspondent

He was sent to jail when he was produced before a court in the evening, said the police official.

According to the case statement, Nurul took the girl to his rented house yesterday and raped her.

The victim has been sent to the One Stop Crisis Center of Dhaka Medical for a medical test, added the inspector.

