Man, his son found dead in a city flat

Injured daughter rescued

Police yesterday recovered the bodies of a man and his teenage son from their flat in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Moshiur Rahman, 50, was a former assistant engineer at a real estate company, and his son Sadab, 18, was a college student, said Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner (Tejgaon) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Moshiur's 13-year-old daughter Synthia, 13, a seventh-grader, was found unconscious on the floor of the second-floor flat, he said.

Imran said it appeared that Moshiur strangulated his children and then died by suicide.

"Moshiur's wife, who teaches at a coaching centre, was not home at the time. She returned home and rang the bell for a long time, but there was no answer. With the help of the landlord and neighbours, she broke in and saw Moshiur's body hanging from a ceiling fan. Sadab was found dead and Synthia was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition."

Inspector Sajib Dey of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station said, "Moshiur lost his job around eight years ago. He later invested in the stock market and lost a lot of money. Moshiur suffered from depression for several years."

Police will investigate the matter, he added.