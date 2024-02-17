Man hacks 3 including wife and daughter

A man allegedly hacked and injured his wife, daughter and mother-in-law due to a family feud in Senbagh upazila of Noakhali yesterday.

Following the incident, the accused Amir Hossain, 50, of Ambarnagar in Sonaimuri upazila, went into hiding, said police.

Police and the victims' family members said Amir married Fatema Begum, 38, of Senbagh's Edilpur village around 26 years ago. They have a daughter and two sons.

A few years ago, Amir married another woman, leading to their separation.

Fatema along with her three children left Amir's house and started living at a home in Edilpur for the last three years.

Yesterday morning, Amir stormed into Fatema's house with a sharp weapon and stabbed Fatema, her daughter Rabeya Akhter, 18, and mother Mafia Begum, 60.

Amir fled the scene quickly, said the family.

Later, the neighbours rescued and took them to Noakhali General Hospital.

Of them, Rabeya and Mafia were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, said Nahid Hasan, a doctor at the Noakhali hospital.

Fatema's brother filed a case accusing Amir and his brother Belal Hossain yesterday evening.

Police arrested Belal, said Senbagh Police Station Inspector Md Helal Uddin.