Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 10:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 10:32 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Loan default cases: Chhatra Moitree leader Bappaditya Basu sent to jail

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 10:30 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 10:32 PM
Bappaditya Basu. Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Bappaditya Basu, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra Moitree, from the capital's New Market area.

He is warranted accused and convicted in multiple money loan cases.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A team of Rab-10 arrested Bappaditya, 40, yesterday, said Rab-10 Deputy Director (Operation Officer) Aminul Islam today.

According to Rab, Bappaditya, hailing from Jashore, was sentenced to three years and fined Tk 5,000 in three loan default cases in his absence in Narail, Narayanganj, and Noakhali.

He was absconding for a long time, added Rab.

Palash Kumar Biswas, inspector (operations) of Jashore's Kotwali Police Station, told The Daily Star that there were three arrest warrants against Bappaditya.

Today, he was produced before a Jashore court that sent him to jail.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাজুস, বাংলাদেশ জুয়েলার্স সমিতি, স্বর্ণ,
|শীর্ষ খবর

দেশে স্বর্ণের দামে নতুন রেকর্ড, প্রতি ভরি ১১২৪৪০ টাকা

দেশের বাজারে স্বর্ণের দাম আরেক দফা বেড়েছে। প্রতি ভরি (১১.৬৬৪ গ্রাম) ২২ ক্যারেট স্বর্ণের নতুন দাম নির্ধারণ করা হয়েছে ১ লাখ ১২ হাজার ৪৪০ টাকা। এটাই দেশের ইতিহাসে স্বর্ণের সর্বোচ্চ দাম। এই মানের...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

পদ্মায় ডুবে যাওয়া ফেরির সহকারী মাস্টার এখনো নিখোঁজ, দুটি ট্রাক উদ্ধার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification