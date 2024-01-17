Loan default cases: Chhatra Moitree leader Bappaditya Basu sent to jail

Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Bappaditya Basu, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra Moitree, from the capital's New Market area.

He is warranted accused and convicted in multiple money loan cases.

A team of Rab-10 arrested Bappaditya, 40, yesterday, said Rab-10 Deputy Director (Operation Officer) Aminul Islam today.

According to Rab, Bappaditya, hailing from Jashore, was sentenced to three years and fined Tk 5,000 in three loan default cases in his absence in Narail, Narayanganj, and Noakhali.

He was absconding for a long time, added Rab.

Palash Kumar Biswas, inspector (operations) of Jashore's Kotwali Police Station, told The Daily Star that there were three arrest warrants against Bappaditya.

Today, he was produced before a Jashore court that sent him to jail.