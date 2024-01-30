Khulna Rape: Supporters of accused want punishment of accusers

Supporters of Dumuria Upazila Chairman Ejaz Ahmed organised a human chain demonstration in Khulna today, demanding punishment for those who brought rape allegations against him.

They claimed that the chairman was not involved in the incident and had become a victim of a conspiracy hatched by his political rivals.

The human chain was formed under the banner of "Dumuria upazila unit Awami League and its front organisations" at the Dumuria Bazar bus station area in the afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday night, Ejaz allegedly raped a woman at his office.

"Ejaz Ahmed took my sister to his office around 8:00pm on Saturday and raped her there," the victim's cousin told The Daily Star on Sunday.

While undergoing treatment at the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), the victim was allegedly kidnapped by a group of criminals on Sunday afternoon.

About five hours later, the woman went to Sonadanga Police Station and told police and journalists that no one kidnapped her; rather, she left the hospital of her own will.

She even did not file a police complaint over the matter.