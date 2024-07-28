Kazipara metro station attack: Rizvi, Nur among 8 placed on remand

A Dhaka court today placed eight people, including former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, each on five-day remand each in a case filed over the vandalising the Kazipara Metro Station in the city's Mirpur on July 19.

The other accused are Jamaat Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar, BNP Organizing Secretary Qazi Sayedul Alam Babul, its Dhaka North City unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque, Publicity Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Bagerhat district BNP Convener MA Salam and its activist Mahmudus Salehin.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam passed the order after investigating officer Asaduzzaman Munshi, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, produced them before it with a 10-day remand appeal.

The IO in his forwarding report said the accused carried out the pre-planned attack on the metro station with an intention to topple the government. So, they need to be remanded to find out the vital clues about the incident.

The defence submitted separate petitions, seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their clients were implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass them politically.

Claiming himself innocent, Nurul Haque told the court that he was tortured mentally and physically while he was on a five-day remand in another case. If he is placed on remand again his life will be at stake. So, he appealed to the court to cancel the remand prayer.

Earlier in the day, all eight were shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

In the prayer, the IO said Nurul Haque Nur, also member-secretary of Gano Adhikar Parishad, and others were earlier arrested in another case filed with Rampura Police Station over vandalism at the Bangladesh Television (BTV) headquarters in the capital's Rampura on 18 July.

Earlier on July 26, six people, including a journalist, were placed on a five-day remand in the same case. They are Hafiz Al Asad, Sanaul Haque Niru, Alamgir, Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Abdul Aziz Sultan, and Mayeen.

Hafiz is the organising secretary of a faction of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

According to the case documents, some 5,000-6,000 people attacked the Kazipara Metro Rail Station in Mirpur between 4:30pm and 7:30pm on July 19.