Journo Nadim murder: HC refuses to grant bail to prime accused

The High Court today refused to grant bail to suspended Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, the prime accused in the Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim murder case.

The court, however, issued a rule asking the state to explain in two weeks why Mahmudul should not be granted bail in this case.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain issued the rule following a bail petition filed by Mahmudul, now in jail.

Mahmudul's lawyer Mohammad Zaglul Kabir told The Daily Star that his client filed the petition with the HC recently claiming his innocence. He said a personal grudge against him might have prompted a vested quarter to accuse him in the case.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told The Daily Star that Mahmudul cannot get released from jail following the HC order.

Nadim, who was the Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com and also the Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, died on June 15 last year, a day after allegedly being attacked by supporters of Mahmudul Alam Babu.

According to media reports and Rab, Mahmudul Alam Babu masterminded the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim because of a personal vendetta against him over news reports.

"It was a planned murder. Nadim's reports on the chairman involving a woman and different anomalies angered the chairman which led to the murder," said Rab Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin on June 17, 2023.

Babu led the attack staying near the scene, he told a press conference at the Rab Media Centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

Nadim's wife Monira Begum filed the case with Jamalpur's Bakshiganj Police Station on June 17 against 22 named and 20-25 unnamed persons. Mahmudul was named as the main accused in the case.