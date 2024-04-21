Journo attacked with stinging powder

Criminals threaten to kill him unless he leaves Savar

A crime reporter of Bangla daily Jugantor was injured in Savar late Friday night when unidentified miscreants stopped him on his way home and attacked him with some sort of powdery substance that stung.

Iqbal Hasan Farid was first taken to Savar Upazila Health Complex and later admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place 20 yards away from Farid's house in Savar's Kalma area around 11:45pm.

Farid told The Daily Star, "I was on my way home from Dhaka after finishing office work late at night. When I reached a dark alley near my house, someone called my name from behind. Later, two youths wearing masks mentioned the names of two local public representatives and threatened to kill me and my family if I did not leave the area within a month."

"At one stage, someone from behind sprayed a type of chemical, like chilli powder, on my head and eyes and pushed me to the ground and fled the scene. I immediately had a severe burning sensation in my eyes and body. Later, I was rescued by locals and admitted to the hospital," he said.

"I will file a police complaint in this regard. The reason behind the attack will become clear only after police identify the two men," Farid said.

Rasel Al Mamun, emergency medical officer at Enam Medical College Hospital, told The Daily Star that the substance that was used on Farid had properties like chilli powder but it was stronger as it caused a burning sensation upon touch. "He is now being treated at the hospital."

Meanwhile, Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Md Jahangir Alam, visited the spot and also visited the ailing journalist at the hospital.

"If the victim files a complaint in this regard, legal action will be taken after an investigation into the incident," the OC said.