Journalist Elias Hossain indicted in PBI's DSA case

A Dhaka tribunal today framed charges against journalist Elias Hossain in his absence in the case filed by PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder under the Digital Security Act.

The tribunal, however, discharged Md Habibur Rahman Labu, brother of former superintendent of police Babul Akhter, from the allegations in the same case.

Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal fixed April 28 for starting the trial of the case.

The tribunal also issued an arrest warrant against Elias as he went abroad to avoid the arrest.

On July 25 last year, the same tribunal relieved Babul and his father Abdul Wadud Mia from charges of the case.

Md Rabiul Islam, an inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, on April 19 submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

The IO showed Elias as a fugitive in the charge sheet and appealed to the court to issue arrest warrant against him.

On September 27 of 2022, the PBI chief filed the case against Babul and three others with Dhanmondi Police Station on charges of spreading false and untrue information regarding the Mitu murder case.

On June 5, 2016, Babul's wife Mitu was stabbed and shot dead while she was taking her son to his school bus stop at the port city's GEC intersection. After the murder, Babul filed a case against three unidentified men with Panchlaish Police Station.

Later, PBI took over the case from DB of CMP.

On May 11 of 2022, Chattogram PBI summoned Babul to its office for interrogation. He failed to give satisfactory answers to the detectives and was taken into PBI custody.

The following day, Mitu's father filed a murder case against eight people, making Babul the prime accused in the case. Mitu's father alleged that Babul is the mastermind of the killing and he killed his wife over extramarital affairs.