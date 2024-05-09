JL leader sentenced to 10 years in arms case

A Mymensingh court yesterday sentenced a Jubo League leader to 10 years in jail in an arms case.

The convict is Md Rasheduzzaman Roman, 42.

Fifth additional district and session judge Joynab Begun delivered the verdict.

Roman, also the newly-elected commissioner of Ward No-29, was found guilty of possessing a revolver, a blank magazine, and two sharp cutters along with cash at his residence in 2017.

Advocate Md Hazrat Ali, the public prosecutor, said, "A Rab-14 team recovered the items. Later a case was filed with Kotwali Police Station."

Roman, the ex-convener of Jubo League's Mymensingh sadar upazila unit, was absent during the verdict.

"After examining witnesses and evidence," Hazrat added, "the court handed down the sentence."