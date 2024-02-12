JKG Health Care Chairman Sabrina indicted for possessing 2 NIDs

A Dhaka court today framed charges against Sabrina Sharmin Hossain, chairman of JKG Health Care, in a case filed against her for possessing two National Identity Cards (NID) with fake information.

Sabrina, a physician now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed read out the charges to her.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging her from the charges of the case.

The magistrate set May 26 for starting trial of the case.

On December 1, 2022, Mohammad Ripon Uddin, a sub-inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

On August 30, 2020, Election Officer Abdul Momin Mia under Gulshan Police Station filed the case against Sabrina with Badda Police Station.

According to the case statement and EC's NID division, Sabrina, who is implicated in Covid-19 test report forgery, became a voter for the first time in 2009.

At that time, she said her current and permanent address are both in the capital's Mohammadpur. She mentioned December 2, 1978 as her date of birth.

She enlisted her husband's name as "Haque" and educational qualification as post-graduation.

But in her second NID issued in 2016, she mentioned her permanent and current address as Badda and her husband's name as "Ariful Chowdhury". In that NID, she used December 2, 1983 as her date of birth.

She also changed her mother's name, as well as educational qualifications, declaring herself a graduate.

According to Voter Talika Ain 2009, acquiring dual NID is a punishable offence. The minimum punishment is two years' jail or fine, or both.

On July 19, 2022, Sabrina was sentenced for 11 years in prison in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.