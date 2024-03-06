Irregularities, fire risks: Rajuk fines 4 restaurants Tk 7 lakh

A mobile court of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today fined four restaurants Tk 7 lakh for various irregularities, including not having fire safety measures.

Domino's Pizza, KFC, and AL Kaderia Party Center were fined Tk 2 lakh each, while China Town restaurant was fined Tk 1 lakh during a raid in the city's Khilgaon area, Rajuk's executive magistrate Kamrul Islam, who led the drive, told The Daily Star.

The owner of the 14-storey building at 25/B in Khilgaon has rented out the lower four floors to various organisations. The building houses eateries like Domino's Pizza, KFC, and Secret Recipes, Crimson Cup, and Al-Kaderia Party Center.

Rajuk's mobile court entered the building around 11:50am and asked the owner of the building, Kabir Hossain, to show the necessary permits from different government authorities.

The court later found that although the building was approved for commercial use, it lacked permits for operating restaurants.

The mobile court told the owner that the building can be rented to offices, but no to restaurants.

However, the court didn't fine the owner who admitted that he was unaware of the regulation.

Later, Rajuk Executive Magistrate Kamrul Islam inspected three restaurants -- Domino's Pizza, KFC, and AL Kaderia Party Center -- in the building and fined them Tk 2 lakh each.

In addition to the fine, the three eateries were given a one-month deadline to fix the necessary documents.

Later, the team visited China Town Restaurant next to the building.

"The eatery could not show the license of the fire service. There was an emergency exit in the restaurant, but there was no sign to indicate it. For these reasons, we have fined the restaurant Tk 1 lakh," he said.

After the drive, Executive Magistrate Kamrul told reporters that the eateries were fined as they were unable to show the necessary documents.

Rajuk's magistrate, however, did not answer why action was not taken against the owner of the building.