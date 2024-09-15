Hasina sued over threats to Yunus, Khaleda

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was accused in an attempt to murder case in Chattogram today for allegedly issuing death threats to Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Sourav Priyo Pal, former vice-president of Chhatra Dal's Chattogram Metropolitan unit, filed the case with the court of Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb.

According to the case statement, on May 18, 2022, during a press conference, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina said that Khaleda Zia should be thrown off the Padma Bridge and that Dr Yunus, who allegedly tried to stop funding for the bridge, should be given dunked in the Padma river.

The case statement further claimed that through the comments, Sheikh Hasina had expressed her secret desire to kill Khaleda and Yunus and defamed them.

It also said by publicly threatening them, Hasina incited workers of Awami League and its affiliated organisations to carry out these acts.

Taking the case into cognisance, the court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to conduct an inquiry and submit its findings within 30 days.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the plaintiff's lawyer, Adv Rezaul Islam, said, "The case was filed against Sheikh Hasina as the sole accused, as she had issued death threats against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus."