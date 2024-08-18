Hasina, Natore Ex MP Shimul sued for murder of student

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former Natore lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul and 109 others have been sued for the murder of schoolboy Yasin Islam in the district during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 5.

Victim Yasin Islam's father Fajer Ali Ezahar filed the case with Natore Sadar Police Station, said Md Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Natore Sadar Police Station.

Sirajul Islam, president of Natore district unit AL, and Md Shariful Islam Romzan, general secretary of Natore district unit AL were also among the 111 accused, reports our Natore correspondent.

In the case statement, Fajer said his son Yasin joined the anti-discrimination student movement in Natore.

On the morning of August 4, when Yasin along with others were protesting in the madrasa moor area of Natore town, former MP Shimul and his followers assaulted Yasin.

Later, they picked him up and confined him in a room of Shimul's house in Kandivita.

On August 5, when Shimul heard the news that Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country, he set fire to his own house. Yasin was burnt to death, added the case statement.

Yasin's burnt body was found in a room on the second floor of his house the next morning.