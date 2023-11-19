Graft case against SK Sinha: ACC gets 11th date to complete probe

A Dhaka court today again asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to submit by February 11, 2024 the probe report in a graft case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha for amassing illegal wealth.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order as the ACC failed to submit any probe report today.

The ACC has been given eleventh date to complete the probe.

On October 10 of 2021, ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anowar filed the case against SK Sinha with the ACC's integrated Dhaka District Office-1 for allegedly amassing Tk 7.14 crore in his brother's and relative's names by misusing power and transferring the amount.

According to the case statement, SK Sinha during his tenure as the chief justice took a plot from Rajuk in Uttara residential area and by misusing power, he took another three-katha plot in his brother's name in the Rajuk Purbachal Project.

He later elevated the three-katha plot to a five-katha, shifted the plot from Purbachal to Uttara sector-4 and gave the power of attorney to one of his relatives.

The ACC, in its investigation, found that the former chief justice paid Tk 75 lakh to Rajuk against the plot and built a nine-floor apartment complex on it at a cost of Tk 6.31 crore.

The anti-graft body also said that no legal source of the money used in procuring the plot and developing the apartment complex were found.

On November 9, 2021, SK Sinha was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a case filed on charge of laundering Tk 4 crore.