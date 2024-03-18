Govt likely to decide on Khaleda’s plea tomorrow

The decision will be made on whether Khaleda Zia's suspension of jail sentence will be extended and whether she will be allowed to go abroad for treatment

The law ministry is likely to decide tomorrow whether BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be allowed to go abroad for treatment.

"You will have to wait till tomorrow (Tuesday) to know the decision on the application that sought extension of suspension of her (Khaleda) jail sentence and permission for her going abroad", Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters at his office in Bangladesh Secretariat today.

He said the application and relevant files reached him yesterday.

"I have to consider it, I have to read it, I have to watch it. However, the file will be disposed of very soon; It will be done by tomorrow (Tuesday), inshallah", the law minister said.

"Khaleda Zia has been freed on two conditions that she cannot go abroad and she will receive treatment in Dhaka. But she does not have to take any permission to move inside the country for treatment. She has a legal right to apply to extend her release. But there is no legal opportunity to do anything else," Anisul added.

Khaleda was freed from jail on March 25, 2020 after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months.

Khaleda landed in jail on February 8, 2017, after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing appeal in the case.

The former prime minister was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by the court.