Golden Monir acquitted in gold possession case

Finding "inconsistencies in testimonies" of the witnesses, Monir Hossain, known as "Golden Monir", was acquitted in another case filed over possessing 7 kg of illegal gold ornaments, a huge amount of foreign currencies and Tk 1.9 crore in cash, the prosecution said.

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka on Sunday delivered the acquittal order in the case filed under the Special Powers Act, after finding no cogent grounds to punish the accused.

On February 5 this year, Judge Md Asaduzzaman of the Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 of Dhaka acquitted Golden Monir in the case filed over possessing arms and ammunition at his Merul Badda residence.

Talking to The Daily Star today, Additional Public Prosecutor Mahbubur Rahman said four civilians told the court that they were pressurised by the RAB to sign white papers (seizure list) even though they were not present at the place of occurrence during the recovery of gold, arms and other evidence.

Moreover, police witnesses did not corroborate the statements of other witnesses. So, the judge acquitted the accused, added the state lawyer.

Asked about the appeal, the prosecutor said he would decide after getting a certified copy of the full judgment.

In his judgment, the judge said Golden Monir submitted tax on the gold ornaments seized by RAB. Moreover, he bought those by his legal income, said the judgment.

The judge also said RAB mentioned in their First Information Report (FIR) that the date of occurrence was November 21 of 2020 by overwriting but the four neutral witnesses mentioned in their statements during the trial that the date of occurrence was November 20 of 2020. So, the benefit of doubt would be in favour of the accused, the judge said.

A total of 12 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, testified before the court during trial.

On November 20, 2020, RAB arrested Monir with arms, bullets, foreign liquor and foreign currency, 7kg of gold ornaments and Tk 1.9 crore in cash from his residence.

Later, RAB filed three cases against him under the Arms Act, the Narcotics Control Act and the Special Powers Act.

On July 12 of 2021, investigation officer Abdul Malek, an inspector of the Detective Branch, submitted a charge sheet of the gold case to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

On October 10 that year, the court framed charges against Monir in the case.

The trial of the drug case is pending with another Dhaka court while the money laundering case is under investigation.