‘Golden’ Monir acquitted in arms case

A Dhaka court has acquitted Monir Hossain, also known as "Golden Monir", in an arms case.

The acquittal came to light recently although the verdict was announced over two and a half months ago.

On February 5, Judge Md Asaduzzaman of the Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 of Dhaka delivered the verdict, said additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

He was acquitted as the charges brought against him were not proven, he said.

A total of 16 prosecution witnesses testified before the court during trial.

On November 20, 2020, Rab arrested Monir with arms, bullets, foreign liquor and currencies, gold ornaments and Tk 1.9 crore in cash from his Merul Badda residence.

Later, Rab filed three cases against him under the Arms Act, the Narcotics Control Act and the Special Powers Act.

In January 2021, investigation officer Abdul Malek, an inspector of the Detective Branch, submitted a charge sheet in the arms case to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

On August 23 that year, the court framed charges against Monir in the case.

The trial is yet to begin in the drug case, while proceedings are underway in the case filed against Monir under the Special Powers Act.