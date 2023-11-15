Garment union leader Babul shown arrested in arson case

A garment union leader who went missing yesterday was shown arrested today in a case filed last month over an act of arson.

Babul Hossain, Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity (BGWS) general secretary, went missing around 7:30pm yesterday on his way to Gazipur from Ashulia.

Since then, his mobile was found switched off, BGWS said in a statement.

"Detectives arrested him and handed over to us," Saiful Alam, sub-inspector of Gazipur's Bason Police Station, told The Daily Star.

The case was filed last month, over vandalism and torching vehicles, he added.

However, he did not mention any details of the case.

Later, BGWS, in a press conference at its office in Dhaka, demanded his immediate release.