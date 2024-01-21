Fugitive death row convict held in Sylhet

Rapid Action Battalion in a drive arrested a fugitive convict who was sentenced to death in a double murder case filed with Shahporan Police Station in Sylhet in 2016.

The arrestee is Md Shipon Ahmed, a resident in Subid Bazar area of Sylhet city, said Rab-9 yesterday.

On information, Rab conducted a raid in Dakshin Surma area of the city on Saturday night and arrested him.

Shipon and two others were sentenced to death by a Sylhet court last year, said Rab.

He was handed over to Airport Thana police, said Rab-9 Media Officer and senior assistant superintendent of police Afsan-Al-Mamun.