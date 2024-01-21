Crime & Justice
BSS, Sylhet
Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 03:16 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Fugitive death row convict held in Sylhet

BSS, Sylhet
Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 03:16 AM

Rapid Action Battalion in a drive arrested a fugitive convict who was sentenced to death in a double murder case filed with Shahporan Police Station in Sylhet in 2016.

The arrestee is Md Shipon Ahmed, a resident in Subid Bazar area of Sylhet city, said Rab-9 yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On information, Rab conducted a raid in Dakshin Surma area of the city on Saturday night and arrested him.

Shipon and two others were sentenced to death by a Sylhet court last year, said Rab.

He was handed over to Airport Thana police, said Rab-9 Media Officer and senior assistant superintendent of police Afsan-Al-Mamun.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আইএমএফ
|অর্থনীতি

আইএমএফের ঋণ: তৃতীয় কিস্তির জন্য পূরণ হয়নি কেবল একটি শর্ত

‘যেহেতু রিজার্ভের ব্যবধান কম, কাজেই তৃতীয় কিস্তি ছাড় পেতে এটা কোনো সমস্যা হবে না।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এলএনজি টার্মিনালে কারিগরি ত্রুটি, দেশে ৭০০ মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification