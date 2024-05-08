Foreign currency worth Tk 2.87cr found in aircraft in Ctg

Customs officials at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport recovered a huge amount of foreign currency in abandoned condition inside an aircraft tonight.

Currency worth Tk 2.87 crore was found inside a bag kept in the overhead compartment of flight BG 147 seat 17A.

The flight was scheduled to fly for Dubai from Dhaka after taking passengers from Chattogram, reports our staff correspondent.

Confirming the incident, Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmad said customs seized 1,975 notes -- Saudi riyal and US dollar.

However, no one was arrested in this connection, he added.