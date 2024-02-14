Fakhrul, Khasru get bail; no bar on release

A Dhaka court today granted bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the BNP-police clash on October 28 last year.

Acting Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Dhaka's Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after their lawyer submitted two separate petitions, seeking bail in the case.

With this order, there is no legal bar for their release, said one of their lawyers.

Fakhrul's bail has been rejected a total of four times by the High Court and lower courts on different occasions in this case.

Amir Khasru's bail has been rejected four times by the High Court and lower courts on different occasions.

Earlier, Fakhrul was granted bail in 10 other cases filed with Ramna and Paltan police stations over political violence on October 28.

Of the cases, six were filed with Paltan Model Police Station, while the rest were filed with Ramna Model Police Station.

The charges in the cases include killing of a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice.

On November 22, the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected his bail in the case.

He was also denied bail by the High Court on January 10 in the same case.

On November 3 last year, detectives detained Khasru from the capital's Gulshan area. Later in the day, he was placed on a six-day remand in a case filed over the death of a police constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28 last year. He was later sent to jail.