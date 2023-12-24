Fake doctor arrested for stealing phones at DMCH

A woman was sent to jail today after she was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones impersonating a doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The hospital ward master Zillur Rahman filed a case with the Shahbagh Police Station in this regard on Saturday night.

Alice Mahmud, sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbagh Police Station, said the woman -- Munia Khan Roza (25) -- was sent to jail today.

Ansar members of the hospital caught Munia from DMCH on Saturday night.

The Ansar Platoon Commander of DMCH, Uzzal Babari, said the woman's movement inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital's new building raised suspicion and after analysing CCTV footage, they caught Munia from there around 9:00pm.

Munia first introduced herself as a doctor. Later, she admitted that she was not a doctor and used to steal mobile phones from different wards of the hospital pretending to be a doctor, said Zillur Rahman.

According to Ansar members and the war master, for the last one month, Munia used to steal mobiles from people coming at the hospital pretending to be a doctor in the Gynecology Department of DMCH.

Munia is originally from Chandpur Sadar. Currently, she resides at Nazimuddin Road in Old Dhaka, they added.

Munia admitted to creating a fake identity card with the DMCH logo from Nilkhet, and purchasing a doctor's apron and stethoscope from Mitford. She never participated in any medical procedures during her month-long stay there, they added.