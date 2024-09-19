Ex-BCL leader beaten to death at Jahangirnagar

A former Chhatra League leader of Jahangirnagar University died last night, hours after being beaten up by students on the campus, police said.

Shamim Ahmed was a 39th batch history student of the university. He was the organising secretary of a former committee of JU Chhatra League, students said.

He died at Gonoshasthaya Hospital in Savar around midnight, said Inspector Kamal Hossain of Ashulia Police Station.

Around 1:30am, a group of students marched through the campus, demanding justice and punishment for those responsible for the killing.

Meanwhile, several students alleged Shamim was among a group of ex-BCL leaders who attacked the quota reform protesters on July 15.

They also alleged he was involved in drug dealing, land grabbing, and extortion.

Witnesses said Shamim, who lived near the university, was first beaten up by a group of students at the Prantik Gate of the campus in the evening.

Security guards from the university later rescued him and took him to the university's security section.

But groups of students then beat him again in the presence of security guards and Proctor AKM Rashidul Alam, witnesses said.

Around 8:45pm, a team from Ashulia Police Station along with JU Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan arrived at the scene and took Shamim in custody.

He was taken to Gonoshasthaya Hospital where he died several hours later, said Inspector Kamal.

The university authorities have yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

While being questioned by the police and the university's proctorial team, Shamim reportedly admitted his role in the July 15 attack.