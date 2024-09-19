Man beaten to death in DU hall

He was suspected to have stolen students' mobile phones

A man died early today after being beaten to death allegedly by a group of students from Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall at Dhaka University.

The incident occurred last night when students, suspecting the deceased, identified as Tofazzal, stole mobile phones from their hall, detained and beat him inside the dormitory, our DU correspondent reports quoting Prof Shah Md Masum, provost of the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

After the beating, the hall authorities handed Tofazzal over to the university's proctorial team. Instead of rushing him to a hospital, the team first took him to Shahbagh Police Station.

According to police advice, he was then taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead shortly after arrival.

Tofazzal was declared dead around 12:45am, as per the medical report, said Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.

He told The Daily Star, "We have already instructed the hall provost to submit a report on the incident by this evening, and we will take immediate action. We are preparing to file a case with Shahbagh Police Station. The accused will be punished according to university regulations."

An official from Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall stated that the attack stemmed from allegations that mobile phones had been snatched while students were playing in the hall. Afterwards, Tofazzal was detained and brutally beaten by the students.

Tofazzal was confined at the hall, and in between the beatings, he was fed. Photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahabuddin Shaheen said, "Around 11:45pm, members of the proctorial team arrived with the injured. However, we did not receive any formal allegations against him. We advised them to take the injured to the hospital immediately."