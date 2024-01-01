JU entry tests start on Feb 22

The first year honours admission test at Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the academic year 2023-24 will begin on February 22 and will continue till February 29.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the JU Central Admission Management Committee, said Md Ali Reza, deputy registrar and member secretary of the committee.

The application portal will open on January 14, he added.

"Like the previous year, second timers are also allowed to take part at the admission tests," Ali Reza added.